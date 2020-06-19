BULLFIGHTING will return to Andalucia from next week, with 50% of spectators allowed in bullrings, it has been announced.

The Junta de Andalucia made the announcement yesterday, that from June 21, the controversial ‘sport’ will be allowed to return.

Only half the bullring will be filled with spectators however, in order to maintain social distancing.

In the event that safety distances cannot be guaranteed, the established hygiene and prevention measures will be taken, such as the use of face masks.

The Junta’s spokesman, Elias Bendodo said: “Our intention is that the bullrings resume their activity, open to the public with pre-assigned seats, with a permitted seating capacity of 50% and with all security measures in place.

“We believe that it is an appropriate way to combine the interests of the sector with health protections, which is the main priority of this government.”

Bendodo has highlighted the ‘commitment’ of the Andalucian government with the bullfighting sector, with which it has been in ‘permanent dialogue’ during the coronavirus crisis.

“We have spoken with the bullfighting sector on several occasions, the last one also included the Junta’s President.”

This comes after bullfighters nationwide set the month of August as a restart date, while Andalucia moved up that timeline by six weeks.