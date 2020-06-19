FROM Monday the Balearic Islands will enter a ‘new normality’ after Spain’s state of emergency comes to an end.

Although many of the harsh restrictions will be lifted, the Balearic Government will impose a range of rules to ensure that the region is not hit by a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

These approved measures, announced by regional spokesperson Pilar Costa, will largely affect the catering, leisure, entertainment and cultural sector, and will be published in the Official Bulletin (BOE) this weekend.

So, what will the ‘new normal’ look like in the Balearic Islands?

CLUBS, BARS, RESTAURANTS AND BEACH CLUBS

Venues with a capacity of less than 300 people will be permitted to open.

This means that super-clubs will be forced to remain closed until at least next year.

Although allowed to stay open until 2am (unless their license states otherwise) the bars in these venues will be only be allowed to serve drinks until 10pm.

Those that visit clubs, bars and beach clubs with a capacity less than 300 people must be sat at tables with a maximum of 25 people in each group.

Dancing will not be allowed.

LAST ORDERS: Bars will not be able to serve drinks after 10pm ©theOlivePress

The popular party hotspots of Playa de Palma and Magaluf in Mallorca as well as San Antonio in Ibiza will however face further restrictions.

In these areas party boats are strictly banned and bars, cafes and restaurants must limit their terraces to hold a maximum of 100 people.

A distance of two metres must also be maintained between tables.

CINEMAS AND THEATRES

Seats will be pre-assigned in cinemas and theatres with the venues limited to 75% capacity.

HOTELS

Common areas in hotels cannot exceed a capacity of 75%.

Entertainment activities must be pre-planned and should serve no more than 25 people at a time.

ZOOS AND AQUARIUMS

Zoos and aquariums will have a maximum capacity of 50%.

GREAT OUTDOORS: No more than 30 people can practice sports together ©theOlivePress

SPORT

For outdoor sports, practice in groups is allowed, however no more than 30 people can participate.

It will be compulsory to wear masks at sporting events in closed spaces for those over the age of six.

BEACHES

Beach-goers must occupy no more than four metres of space with a capacity of 25 people allowed in each group.

The Balearic Government has however allowed municipalities to establish their own access controls, capacity and maximum time to stay on a beach.

SUN-SEEKERS: Beach-goers must adhere to set rules this summer ©theOlivePress

WEDDINGS, FUNERALS AND RELIGIOUS SERVICES

No more than 70 people will be allowed to attend a funeral or religious service.

The wearing of a mask will be compulsory and the use of holy water is strictly prohibited.

Weddings are restricted to a 70% capacity with a maximum of 200 people allowed outdoors and 150 indoors.

ELDERLY RESIDENCES

Residences must implement their own measures to protect the elderly from coronavirus.

This should include set visiting times for family and friends.

It will be mandatory that management communicates the existence or suspicion of COVID-19 in their premises to the Ministry of Health.

LOCAL CELEBRATIONS

Patron Saint celebrations will be allowed with a capacity put on attendance. This will be set by local town halls.

FACE MASKS

Face masks will be mandatory when it is not possible to maintain an interpersonal distance of one and a half metres.

The exception for wearing a face mask will be in activities ‘not compatible’ with its use, such as eating, drinking or practicing sports.

PROTECTION: Face masks will be compulsory across the region ©theOlivePress

This guide will be updated as and when the Ministry of Health publicises further restrictions for the Balearic Islands.

Photography by Allan Binderup.