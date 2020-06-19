THE Government of Gibraltar has announced that flight restrictions will be eased as from June 21.

It could make Gibraltar one of the few air connections to the Iberian Peninsular with flights to Spain officially starting on July 1.

People will be able to travel to the British Overseas Territory as long as they provide the valid travel documents.

British Airways flights have been flying to and from Heathrow to Gibraltar since April, though passengers have needed proof that they have residency in Gibraltar.

Some Spanish residents were allowed through the border after taking a flight to Gibraltar during COVID-19’s lockdown so they could get to their homes, but many others were turned away.

June 21 is when Spain’s state of alarm is set end, meaning that the country will reopen all of its EU borders (apart from Portugal which will open on July 1).

This is the day when the easing of air travel and border restrictions will take place.

Catalunya ended it’s state of alarm today, making way for it’s ‘new normal’ as COVID numbers have been lowering throughout Spain.

Unlocking process

The Rock is currently in phase four out of it’s seven phases, the last being ‘Rock Unlocked’ which will take place in the beginning of August.

Gibraltar looks to continue its phased unlocking plan finish by then despite there not being any active COVID-19 cases for three days.

Although active COVID cases may increase with the added flow of traffic through the Border and people flying in, Gibraltar is prepared to cushion this in exchange for more visitors, the lifeblood of the economy.

Phase five will begin on June 29 with Elderly Residential Services potentially opening their doors to visitors and the number of people allowed at public gatherings increased.

The elderly and vulnerable will no longer be able to exercise in the Victoria Stadium but could do so at Commonwealth Park from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Bars and pubs will be able to serve customers in Phase 4 from June 22 up until midnight

“The war with COVID is far from over,” said Chief Minister Picardo.

“We cannot let our guard down. Zero cases is a good reason to complete the path we embarked on in April and not a reason to allow complacency to lead us into recklessness.”

In a meeting with the World Health Organisation, its members congratulated the government for its efforts.

“They felt that a great deal can be learnt from Gibraltar’s approach to the pandemic,” said the Gibraltar Government.