TOURISTS will be required to pass three health controls upon arrival at Spanish airports, health minister Salvador Illa has revealed today.

Illa announced during a press briefing that measures are intended to mitigate COVID-19 transmission risks.

It comes as Spain reopens its borders to Schengen-zone and UE countries – including the UK – this Sunday, June 21.

On July 1, Spain plans to open its borders to more countries around the world.

Illa pledged today that ‘every single visitor’ Spain will pass the following controls:

Documentation. Tourists must provide documents to show where they are staying, how they can be contacted, where they have come from, and any other relevant information. Temperature. Automated systems will measure every tourists’ temperature for signs of fever. Visual. Each tourist must pass a visual test for signs of illness.

If a passenger fails one of the three checks, he or she will be seen by a doctor.

Illa said that any further diagnostic information will be shared to the relevant autonomous government.

Illa said 600 new workers have been drafted in to man the health controls.

The workers include 150 trained doctors and nurses, as well as 100 frontier and airport personnel.

The Spanish airport authority, AENA has tweeted that it is ready and prepared for EU borders to open on Sunday.

The airport authority has posted on its site: “As of 0:00 hours on 21 June, end the restrictions on travellers entering through the Spanish external borders and EU citizens will no longer have to keep a quarantine period at their arrival. Entry will be denied until further notice to third-country citizens except for some exemptions.”