JUST seven COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Spain’s Valencian Community remain in intensive care (UCI), according to statistics released today.

Yesterday saw the number of UCI patients fall below 10 for the first time since the state of alarm was called on March 14.

It follows a high of 386 critical patients recorded on April 3, according to figures from the Valencian Community’s health department (Sanitat).

One person died in a 24-hour period between Thursday and today, Friday.

COVID-19 daily deaths peaked in the Valencian Region at a high of 7 this month, on June 3.

However, June has also witnessed a three-day period without any daily deaths between June 5-7 – the longest period yet.

A total of 85 people remain hospitalised, down from 166 at the beginning of the month.

Today’s statistics also recorded 80 new patients cured of COVID-19, leaving 2,056 active cases in the Valencian region.

The 10 new cases recorded by PCR make a total of 17,707 confirmed coronavirus cases recorded since testing began in January.

