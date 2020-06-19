COSTA BLANCA councils have banned the annual San Juan beach bonfire fiestas from happening next week.

Municipalities across the region said the popular gatherings can’t go ahead this Tuesday evening (June 23) due to social distancing measures aimed at halting coronavirus.

Most councils have gone a step further and simply barred all beach access for that night.

San Juan is regarded as one of the big outdoor celebrations on the Costa Blanca, as the fiesta normally gets going on Midsummer’s Eve and runs well into the following morning.

Calp, Denia and Teulada-Moraira are some of the latest areas to announce the barring of beach bonfires in the north of the region, whilst in the south, Orihuela and Santa Pola have also followed suit today (June 19).

Other authorities that have previously announced bans include Altea, Benidorm, Benissa, Javea, Elche, Torrevieja, and Villajoyosa.

While most areas are closing off their beaches this Tuesday evening, Benissa and Calp will not be doing the same, though they have warned that parties are strictly prohibited.

Police patrols are being stepped up to stop people getting onto beaches, especially around Alicante, which is the traditional home to some of the biggest San Juan celebrations in Spain.