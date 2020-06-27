A MAN’S lifeless body has been pulled from a manhole on the Costa del Sol.

The unidentified 40-year-old was found dead in Calahonda near a stretch of the AP-7 motorway.

He is understood to have fallen into a 2.5 metre-deep hole by a road leading onto a roundabout in the centre of the urbanization this afternoon.

The 112 emergency services received a call regarding the suspected accident just before 5:00pm.

The Guardia Civil were immediately informed and firefighters from Mijas were also dispatched.

The Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) was also informed.

Firefighters pulled the man out of the hole and EPES personnel confirmed that he had already died.

A Guardia Civil source told Europa Press that the man’s relatives said he had gone for a walk in the early hours of this morning.

The man’s nationality has not been released.

More to follow…