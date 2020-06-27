A PENSIONER has drowned at a popular beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The unnamed 74-year-old woman died after being pulled from the sea at Playa del Acequion in Torrevieja this morning.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) received a report about an incident at 11:15am.

The woman is understood to have been found unconscious in the water after she had gone swimming.

Paramedics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to the woman but were unable to save her.

The tragic incident comes after Torrevieja Council pledged to spend €1.4 million on keeping the city’s beaches safe this summer.

The fund includes coronavirus spending, with local firm Recreativos Acuaticos Horadada seeing its contract renewed for lifeguarding services.

READ MORE:

Under the plans, the company will supply some 152 lifeguards, while 30 ‘beach helpers’ have also been drafted in.

Meanwhile in Andalucia, around 3,000 ‘beach vigilantes’ have been taken on to maintain order over the region’s beaches.

One Costa del Sol town even announced recently that it would use a ‘drone lifeguard’, which can dispense life jackets to bathers in trouble.

More to follow…