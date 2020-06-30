MALAGA airport is bracing for more than 100 daily flights from tomorrow as Spain opens up to international tourism following months of coronavirus lockdown.

According to airport body AENA, the Costa del Sol destination will see 123 landings and takeoffs tomorrow, 94 of which will be international.

It’s almost one fifth of the usual numbers for this time of year, with Malaga airport on average seeing 500 flights daily in July pre-COVID.

In preparation, the airport has installed extra sanitary measures, with signage on the ground helping enforce social distancing.

There are partitions at check-in and boarding areas, informative posters, sanitising gel dispensers and a vigilant cleaning rota.

The tannoy system will also repeatedly remind passengers to comply with the health measures, which include wearing a mask at all times.

Upon arriving at Malaga, tourists will have to pass through three checkpoints.

They will first have to sign a document detailing all their contact information, including telephone numbers and where they are staying during their trip.

They will then have their temperature checked by thermal imaging cameras and also be checked by health professionals especially drafted in to check for symptoms of COVID-19.

There are nine flights arriving from the UK tomorrow, from London, Birmingham, Manchester, Southend and Liverpool.