WALKERS in Gibraltar and visitors from the Costa del Sol will now be able to enjoy a number of trails all over the Upper Rock Nature Reserve.

The proposal includes the popular Mediterranean Steps and Martin’s Path as well as other less well-known walkways.

Gibraltarians have more than ever being taking to hiking and cycling up the Rock during lockdown trying to get fit in the face of the COVID-19 threat.

Two of the nature trails being proposed are in the area of Blackstrap Cove on the eastern side of the Rock and Devil’s Tooth Path in the south district.

COVING IN: The Blackstrap Cove offers trail scenic coastal views

Clearing works are currently being carried out on these and other paths to make them safe and ready for use.

The Europa Point pathway will also be re-opened under the plans.

This will occur once works to the new sports facilities are finished.

Other possible nature trails are being looked at to be created in the near future.

‘Without peer’

All trails will be signposted and have descriptive signs to help Gibraltar residents and visiting tourists to understand the sights.

“With so many people now taking to walking for recreation and exercise, it is important that we recognise our National Trails in law,” said John Cortes, Minister for the Environment, who spearheaded the National Trails.

“It will help encourage walking and the enjoyment of our landscape and our cultural and natural heritage and will no doubt attract others to Gibraltar to enjoy these too”.

SIGNING ON: All paths will be labelled and signposted like this one

Cortes, an environmental campaigner for two decades, has been one of the greenest minister so far.

He has helped to preserve the environment and create new parks as well as trying to fight climate change.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said he was ‘without peer in terms of understanding, commitment and delivery’, in respect of these National Trails.

“This is a huge step forward in the protection and

promotion of our natural environment,” concluded Picardo.

“It is another huge step taken by this GSLP Liberal Government which demonstrates our credentials and our commitment.”

The plan for National Trails was spelt out in the GSLP/Liberal manifesto and will soon be put into law after the Command Paper was published today.