THE Costa Blanca is set to crank up the heat from tomorrow, with temperatures predicted to hit 40 degrees in certain areas.

Spain’s state met office (AEMET) has issued a yellow alert warning as a blast of hot Saharan air to cover parts of the country.

Experts predict that inland cities like Orihuela and Elche could see daytime highs up to 40 degrees, whilst night-time temperatures will not drop below 20 degrees, and may even hover around as high as 25 degrees.

Heatmap of the Costa Blanca predicted for 4pm Wednesday

Expat hotspots are predicted to see the following temperatures at 4pm on Wednesday, July 1:

Denia 33°C

Pego 39°C

Javea 32°C

Benidorm 27°C

Villajoyosa 28°C

Alicante 30°C

Torrevieja 30°C

Orihuela Costa 30°C

The increased temperatures will be accompanied by high humidity levels making it harder to get to sleep in the evening.

An even higher orange alert has been issued by AEMET for parts of neighbouring Valencia Province and the Murcia region.

Forecasters say that the hot spell will last until at least Monday or Tuesday of next week.