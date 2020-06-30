A HEAT warning has been issued for the Costa del Sol and Malaga tomorrow with temperatures expected to reach 40C.

Weather agency AEMET has implemented a yellow-level warning from 1pm to 8pm.

The Costa del Sol will see highs of 38C while the Guadalhorce Valley and inland areas will see highs of 40C.

The scorching weather is a result of the terral wind, a warm breeze from the west.

On the costa, the warm wind will be battling a cool sea breeze from the strait of Gibraltar, hence the mercury not reaching as high as inland areas.

Malaga airport, Teatinos, Campanillas and Coin will therefore see highs of 39C.

The year 2020 has so far been the hottest on record.

The temperature from the start of January until the end of May has risen by 1.6C compared to the average for the same period.

It means this year’s January to May period was the hottest ever since records began in 1965.

May 2020 was also the hottest May since records began.