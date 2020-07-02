TEAMS of ‘beach assistants’ started work yesterday (July 1) across the Costa Blanca as part of a regional government project to mitigate COVID-19 transmissions.

The Valencian government has hired a total of 1,000 unemployed people aged between 18 and 30 years to work with Policia Local agents in each local municipality.

Training for the assistants took place in late June, with the new workers expected to advise visitors on safety protocols in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

That will include telling people about the safest access points and how to use ‘sectored’ beaches where such a system has been put into place.

Team members will input details on how busy beaches are via a mobile phone app and have the flexibility to move to areas that attract larger numbers of beachgoers.

The assistants will be employed until early September.