The work from home culture has become very popular, not least in Europe where people faced lockdown for several months. It is in both Spain and the UK that Forex has seen a real surge in popularity at this time. One broker that offers its product and services to this region is TRADE.com, the multi asset brokerage firm and CFD provider.

TRADE.com which falls under the umbrella of a European regulated company offers traders the chance to trade a huge selection of assets, across a variety of asset classes. Whether you trade stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities, ETFs and indices, the listing of these assets across the various asset classes provides a good spread of what you can trade. TRADE.com is a global broker, with clients from virtually every continent in the world. However, the company understands that there is a need to connect with clients by providing a regional offering that reflects the home-grown aspirations of local clients.

What Can You Trade?

TRADE.com seem to understand that clients may prefer to trade assets that they are familiar with. That is why they have amassed more than 100,000 assets through their Direct Market Access offering and 2,100 + assets through CFDs. The list includes a big range of Spanish stocks and indices represented there. It is worth noting that as a Spanish person residing in the UK, you can take advantage of the tax free gains that come with spread betting. You will find that spread betting works in the same way as CFDs and even works from the same platform as CFDs at TRADE.com.

Also if you are a Spanish ex-pat based in the UK or abroad, you can trade UK and US bonds, as well as leading global stocks. You also get to trade stocks listed on the IBEX-35. IBEX-35 listed stocks such as Telefonica, TecReunidas, Santander, Sabadell, RepsolYPF and Merlin Properties are all featured on TRADE.com to give you that local feel of trading companies whose products you may be familiar with. The Spanish stock index, the IBEX-35, is also available for trading in case you want a simplified product that measures the performance of your local bourse.

TRADE.com also has an Asset Management service which allows those interested in a hands-off approach to investing, to put their capital into various asset portfolio funds managed by their team. Depending on your risk appetite, your investment capital is placed in a basket of equities, fixed income assets and alternative investment vehicles which provide total returns that start from 4.01% and extend to 223.57%. Choose from Growth, Value, Income and Quant managed accounts, listed in ascending order of risk appetite. All managed accounts are audited and vetted by world-class auditing firms such as Deloitte and KPMG.

Trade With a Regulated Broker

At TRADE.com, they offer you the same experience in the UK you would get with your local brokers in Spain. Brexit has not affected the standard of regulation you will receive as a Spanish ex-pat in the UK. This is because the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) offers the same level of regulatory practices as required by ESMA under the MiFID II protocol. You can be sure your investment is safe when trading with this firm.

Under ESMA’s rules, TRADE.com must provide its clients with several benefits such as a guaranteed stop loss for trades. Furthermore, the stop out level for deals has also been stepped up. These are measures to protect traders’ capital. They have also reduced traders’ leverage, so they do not run the risk of over-trading.

We Speak Your Language

Still not very fluent in English? No problem, as this broker has a dedicated Spanish-speaking customer support desk that is ready to attend to client requests in the language they find most comfortable. Their website and platform is also available in Spanish, making TRADE.com a global, yet local broker for all Spanish ex-pat investors.

Risk Waning

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79.20% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

The value of your investments can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. All trading involves risk