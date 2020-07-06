A three-year-old Spanish boy drowned in the children’s pool at Trocadero in Sotogrande, Spain.

Multiple calls were made to 112 emergency services by onlooking guests at the beach club, stating a drowned child had been pulled from the pool.

KIDS’ POOL: Three-year-old child drowns at Trocadero Sotogrande

The five-year-old brother of the deceased boy was also rescued from the pool but is now fully recovered, according to the Junta.

Lifeguards from the club and the beach were the first to attempt to resuscitate the child, at around 3.10pm on Saturday, July 4.

The Policia Local and medics also traveled to the scene and performed emergency heart and mouth resuscitation, but the boy could not be saved.