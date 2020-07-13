POLICIA Local were forced to take to social media this weekend in an effort to stem the tide of bathers arriving at Pilar de la Horadada beach on the Costa Blanca South.

The beach had quickly reached its capacity under the strict social distancing rules in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

POLICE PRESENCE: Bathers await their turn

In particular, the beach of Las Higuericas saw agents asking people to stand and wait for a space or go home.

Police said: “We have been forced to close access to the beach due to overcrowding which would prevent people adhering to social distancing.”

The statement continued: “We are working for the SECURITY OF EVERYONE.”

The return of street and beach vendors prompted an additional warning, regarding the potential lack of sanitary guarantees when buying drinks or fruit from unlicensed sellers.