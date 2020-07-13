ANDALUCIA’S longest zipline has been completed and is set to open in August once it is approved.

‘Supertirolina VK Twin’ spans some 1,350 metres, making it one of Spain and Europe’s longest zipping sites.

Located at Sunview Park, north of Alhaurin de la Torre, the line will welcome 600 thrillseekers a day.

The high flying attraction offers riders views of the Mediterranan as they fly along at speeds of up to 100 km/hour.

The line has a decline of 10% and zippers have the option of riding in the lying or sitting position.

The project is the brainchild of Vertikalist, with the company waiting for the green light from the Junta de Andalucia.

Construction of the steel structure, which features an automatic brake system and 20mm cables, took 28 weeks.

Plans were first laid for the zipline in 2013 and Vertikalist is now waiting for an opening and first occupation licence.

Sunview Park is located on a farm in Cerro de las Cuevas, which the manager Antonio Miguel Vallejo inherited from his grandparents.

The site will also feature a small ‘kiosk bar’ and Vallejo said he is considering ‘horseback riding and quad biking’.

He told Diario Sur: “Our idea was to open before, but with the coronavirus it has not been possible.

“It is a complicated situation, but we believe that it is time to take risks and offer this beautiful place.”

The title of ‘Europe’s longest zipline’ is hotly contested and is currently claimed by a 1,800-metre line in Teruel, Aragon.

Vallejo added: “They are ahead of us, but still [ours] is the longest in Andalucia.

“We believe that the place will receive a lot of interest because it is a site with spectacular views and is very well located, close to the airport and the beach.”