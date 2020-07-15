A GANG member has been left in a critical condition after being shot in the stomach during a ‘massive’ brawl in Benahavis.

Two rival clans, armed with knives and guns, attacked one another in a huge street-side brawl in the upmarket municipality on Monday night.

A second man was also hospitalised with severe stab wounds.

Residents first called police at 9pm to report that a fight was taking place and that gunshots were being heard in the Altos de la Alqueria area.

At 5am the next morning, the same complaints were reported in the nearby Cortes neighbourhood.

Both instances are believed to be related to the same rivalry.

One of the clans is reportedly squatting in a half-finished urbanisation.

The man who was shot in the stomach received surgery at the Hospital Costa del Sol and is believed to be in a stable but serious condition.

The stab victim received treatment at the Clinical Hospital, according to the 112 emergency service.

The shooting comes after a spate of violent outbursts on the Costa del Sol over the past two weeks, centred around Marbella.

Last week a Brit and a Belgian were cuffed following a dramatic police chase as they drove in the wrong direction and into traffic and mounted pavements.

Meanwhile, a British man was arrested after shooting up his best pal’s car soon after being found in bed with his wife in a Marbella hotel.

Since the end of lockdown, the costa has also seen one British gang member shot in both legs in Marbella while in Mijas, a bar brawl ended with a wanted UK drug trafficker in handcuffs.

A Bosnian man was also shot and killed in a gangland assassination in the centre of Marbella in May.