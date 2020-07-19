BATHERS enjoying their Covid-safe day on Torrevieja’s Playa del Cura were able to take away a free parasol yesterday, courtesy of the town’s Tourism Department and small businesses.

THANK YOU: Torrevieja’s message to bathers

Visitors to the popular beach were surprised to find a complimentary parasol waiting for them, emblazoned with the slogan, “You want to trade?”

The idea behind the project, partly sponsored by the local Association of Small and Medium-sized Merchants, is to remind bathers of the close proximity of Torrevieja business to the beach, and promote the local economy as it recovers from the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Councillor for Commerce of the City Council of Torrevieja, Rosario Martínez

Local councillor, Rosario Martínez, admitted the neighbouring beaches of Los Náufragos, Los Locos and La Mata will also benefit from the move, on dates yet to be announced.

She said the intention was to, “thank all the vacationers for their loyalty and continuing to visit Torrevieja in these difficult and complicated times we are living.”