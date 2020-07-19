IF you have a spare €150 million now’s your chance to buy Europe’s most exclusive private island.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Bieber and Liz Hurley are amongst a stellar list of guests who were willing to pay €20,000 a night to stay on Isla Tagomago, just off the coast of Spain’s Ibiza, which is also a popular choice for luxury weddings.

STUNNING: Your money buys a lot

It offers privacy – there is just one villa on the island – surrounded by crystal clear waters and sits 900 metres off the coast of Ibiza.

The price tag may be eye-watering – but you do get a lot for your money. In fact you get to own every corner of the island, all 600,000m2 of it.

Included is a state-of-the art villa – better described as a mansion – equipped with every modern convenience.

It features a professional-standard kitchen, large living room with a connecting dining room and large windows that allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.

There are five spacious double bedrooms, naturally all en-suite, as well as a large outdoor swimming pool, an outdoor hot tub, a spa, helipad, and a jetty to moor your yacht at.

The island has seen some controversy. Owner at the time, German entrepreneur Matthias Khün – the long-time partner of Spanish film star Norma Duval – was handed a six month sentence plus a fine of €10,800 for building on the island.

The real estate agent, who owns Kuhn & Partner, carried out construction works on the Tagomago without permission and licenses.

Among the offences he committed was building a 470 m2 concrete terrace adjacent to the main villa.

The island is catalogued as a Natural Area of Special Interest, carrying thehighest level of protection.