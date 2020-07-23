SEVEN beaches in Malaga have been awarded the Q flag for ‘Quality and Safe Tourism.’

The beaches are: La Misericordia, San Andres, La Malagueta, La Caleta, Pedregalejo, El Palo and El Dedo.

In an announcement on social media, Malaga City Council wrote:

“The flags of ‘Q’ for Quality and Safe Tourism are now flying over the 7 beaches of the city. These distinctions, awarded by the ICTE, are additional to the already attained ‘Andalucia Segura’ recognition by the Junta.”

Ondean ya las banderas de 'Q' de Calidad Turística y 'Safe Tourist' en las 7 playas de la ciudad. Estos distintivos, que otorga el ICTE (@QCalidad ), se suman al sello 'Andalucía Segura' de la @AndaluciaJunta a las playas de #Málaga https://t.co/ggujoW6oOT pic.twitter.com/cVlTK3wEBa — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) July 22, 2020

The raising of the flags also mean the beaches have universal accessibility.

It means they can also guarantee the implementation of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

A month prior to the awards, experts carried out inspections of showers, toilets, billboards, beach bars, beach beds, maintenance services, first aid, cleaning and waste collection on the beaches, with COVID-19 health and safety protocols a ‘priority’ this year.

The awards are a reflection of the hard work by professionals in the sector and the generous investment by the Junta to have the safest beaches in Spain this summer.