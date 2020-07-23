RESCUE teams have been left scratching their heads at a Costa Blanca beach over a bather that allegedly got into difficulty, but has not been reported as missing.

Alicante-based divers were brought into El Postiguet on Tuesday evening(July 21) after a woman told authorities that she saw a swimmer in trouble as he tried to get ashore.

The operation was ramped up yesterday with three local rescue teams joining the search with crews from the police maritime service.

They turned up absolutely nothing, as they combed the area with a major focus on the jetty at El Cocó, where the Tuesday sighting took place.

Authorities have been baffled as to why nobody has contacted them to say that a family member or friend has disappeared, especially with the amount of publicity generated locally over the search.

Alicante´s security councillor, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, said; “We will seriously look at ending the operation today if no one gets in touch with us and divers are unable to find anybody.”