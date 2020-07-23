NOVAK Djokovic has been spotted breaking Andalucia’s COVID-19 health protocols for a second time.

The tennis ace was spotted exercising on the beachfront by the exclusive Marbella Club hotel this Wednesday.

But upon his return from the beach he was seen walking without a mask before stopping to pose for selfies with fans, all of whom were not wearing masks, reported Diario Sur.

It comes just weeks after the world number one broke lockdown rules to train at the exclusive Puente Romano hotel.

He was forced to stop his training schedule and returned to the Balkans once Spain’s lockdown ended.

However instead of self-isolating, he participated in a series of charity tournaments which he had organised.

None of the athletes at the Belgrade events respected social distancing or wore masks, neither courtside or at the celebrations afterwards.

It led to several big name players testing positive for COVID-19, including Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

Djokovic and his wife Jelena Ristic also tested positive and were forced to quarantine themselves.

After being released from self-confinement, the couple have returned to Marbella.