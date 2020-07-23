A MAN – described as elderly – drove for 10 kilometres the wrong way down a motorway.

He only stopped when the driver of a car in the correct lane on the other side of the road shadowed him, hooted his horn, and wound down his window to shout a warning to the kamikaze driver.

STOP: Elderly man took wrong turning

The incident happened on the Costa da Morte motorway, the AG-55, between the towns of Carballo and Coristanco

Now the Guardia Civil is investigating the man from Santiago de Compostela for road offences including reckless driving and endangering the lives of other road users.

Police say he was heading for his holiday home in Malpica de Bergantiños (A Coruña) at 10pm o9n Monday when he got confused and wandered the wrong way up a slip road and onto the motorway.

Although not common, there are several incidents each year where people drive in the wrong direction.

The Olive Press reported last October how a confused 70-year-old man took a wrong turning and drove 800 metres along a railway line, before leaving his car precariously parked half on the rails and half on platform number 12 at Sevilla’s Santa Justa railway station.