MIJAS has declared that masks are now mandatory while practising individual sport along the Costa del Sol pathway.

Anyone jogging, running or cycling along the Senda Litoral throughout the municipality must don the personal protective gear.

The decision was published by Mijas city council today, citing the fact that social distancing has proven too difficult to maintain along the coastal path.

The local government has asked for ‘collaboration’ from residents.

Details on the new rule can be found on the municipal website.