SWITZERLAND has become the latest country to impose travel restrictions on Spain following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

An announcement by the Swiss Health Authorities said that they will implement a 10-day quarantine on anyone entering the country from Spain.

The announcement was made on Wednesday with the restrictions coming into play on Saturday 8.

Switzerland will join Norway and the UK in imposing the quarantine on anyone returning from Spain.

Earlier this week, Hungary removed Spain from its list of ‘safe’ destinations, meaning either a mandatory 14 day quarantine or two negative COVID-19 tests will be awaiting anyone arriving from the country.

After the latest spikes in cases, the French government has also announced that it is highly recommending against travel to Aragon and Catalunya.

COVID-19 tests are now also mandatory when entering Germany from either Aragon, Catalunya or Navarre, while the Czech Republic has imposed a 14-day quarantine on Spanish workers.

The Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands will be exempt from the new restrictions in Switzerland.

The news will come as another blow for the already tentative Spanish tourism industry.

Swiss tourism ranks number 11 on the National Tourism Index in Spain which equates to a potential loss of 1.82 million visitors in 2020.