A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the face on the Costa del Sol.

The shooting took place in Marbella in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Policia Nacional were alerted to the scene following several calls to the 091 number at 3.44am.

Witnesses in the area said they heard several shots being fired.

A young Spanish man was found at the scene and was transferred to the nearby Hospital Costa del Sol.

The victim is reported to be making a recovery and there is no fear for his life at this time.

Policia Nacional are investigating but there have yet to be any arrests.

It comes after July saw several shootings in Marbella as mafia activity began to return following months of lockdown.

One Brit was cuffed after shooting up his friend’s car after being found in bed with his wife.

There was also a shoot out between two rival gangs in the upmarket Benahavis.