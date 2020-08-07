WORKERS at the Torremolinos beach bar where a DJ spat a drink all over revellers have tested negative for COVID-19.

According to Diario Sur, neither the staff at Kokun Ocean Club nor the Les Castizos DJs tested positive for the virus after carrying out tests at private clinics.

The club gained national attention after videos from an event on July 7 went viral, showing people dancing in close proximity without masks while one of the DJs was seen taking a swig of a drink before spitting it onto the crowd.

The Junta is now investigating the event and is carrying out contact tracing on people who were at the beach club.

The venue has been closed while investigations by both the Junta and Policia Nacional continue.

It has since been revealed that Kokun did not have the necessary licences to hold events with music.

“These actions have caused great concern by clearly breaking the health measures established to face the fight and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the Junta said in a statement.

Les Castizos issued an apology while a spokesperson for the venue placed much of the blame on the double act.

The mayor of Torremolinos Jose Ortiz blasted the video, saying it risked the image of the town as a ‘safe’ tourist destination.