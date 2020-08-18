MARBELLA has announced that all its beaches will be closed at night in order to avoid crowds and help reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus.

The measure will come into force from 9.30pm today.

Government spokesman Felix Romero said: “All the beaches of the municipality will be closed between 9.30pm and 7am.”

READ MORE:

Beach access between these hours ‘will be strictly prohibited’, he added, to keep beaches ‘safe’ and reduce the risk of further outbreaks.

Meanwhile, recreational activities such as parties and barbecues are also prohibited on beaches.

The measures do not come from the Junta, but are ‘additional regulations’ taken on by the city council to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz justified the new rules saying that in a night-time environment, where alcohol is consumed, safety measures become ‘relaxed’, making the risk of contagion ‘much greater.’

Muñoz called for responsibility from residents and asked them to remain vigilant and aware of the dangers of COVID-19.

According to the PP leader, the medical health system is ‘under control’ and the city council will take ‘all appropriate measures to avoid outbreaks.’

It comes as a partial public smoking ban has come into effect in Andalucia as well as the closure of bars and restaurants by 1am.