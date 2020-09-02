A YOUNG mother has been found dead in her Ibiza hotel room by her heartbroken sister.

Amy Connor, 23, had spent the day laughing and sunbathing with her sister Tori and cousin Alison just hours before tragedy struck.

The beautiful mum-of-one, from Coleraine, Northern Ireland, was later found unresponsive in her hotel room at Ibiza Rocks hotel after telling family she was taking a nap.

Amy, who has been described as “friendly and outgoing”, leaves behind a three-year-old daughter and family are still searching for answers – with the exact cause of death still unknown not clear.

Now her sister Tori has spoken out about the devastating moment she found her sister.

Toni, 26, told Belfast Live: “We had been down to the pool and then came back up to the room for a while, so Amy got into the shower and then got into bed.

“I went and sat out on the balcony and ate some crisps and chilled and when I came back in, she was still in the bed… it was so surreal, it didn’t make sense. It was just such a shock.”

Toni, left, with Amy who tragically lost her life (credit: Facebook)

Toni praised hotel staff at the Ibiza Rocks resort for helping her grieving family saying she was “gob-smacked at their generosity in our time of need.”

She said: “The hotel staff were incredible, we couldn’t have asked for better,” she said, adding staff packed their suitcases for them, provided food and offered them a free hotel in London.

“I was so gob-smacked at their generosity in our time of need.”

The 26-year-old described sister Amy as “the kind of person if you met her once you’d definitely remember her”.

Toni also said she had been touched by the support and tributes the family had received following the tragedy.

“It’s no exaggeration when I say I have had over 1,000 messages sent to me just on Facebook,” she said.

“There have been bunches of flowers and cards and everything sent to the house, people have been so generous.

“Amy was the kind of person who was friends with everyone, it never made a difference what side of the town they were from, she was just friends with everyone and that’s what everyone loved about her.”

The funeral later today will have a custom pink coffin decorated with diamonds with an engraving which reads “Princess.”

Toni said: “They said they had never made a coffin like it before and I thought that sounds right, Amy was one of a kind.

“The girls are going to lift the coffin and we want to give her the best send-off possible.”