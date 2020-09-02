THE Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has launched its biggest promotion of 2020, offering rates from €5 for a million seats to 240 destinations where it operates.

This mega price drop covers destinations including the Spanish cities of Barcelona, Madrid, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Palma, Santander, Santiago de Compostela or Tenerife.

The airline states on its website that the offer will be available until midnight today, Wednesday, September 2.

Other international destinations in this express promotion include: Bordeaux, Budapest, Brussels, Dublin, London, Naples, Porto, Prague, Rome or Sofia.

But you have to be ‘quick’ and ‘grab these seats while you can’ as announced on the low-cost airline’s webpage.

The bargain deal is for travel between September 1 2020 and October 31 2020.

Due to a summer season marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent measures to prevent its spread, such as quarantines and recommendations not to travel to certain countries, airlines have begun to launch aggressive offers to capture demand.

Ryanair spokeswomen Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “For 48 hours only we’re launching a mega price drop sale, across 1 million seats. Customers can book flights for as little as €5 across many of our 240 destinations, to top holiday destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

“To avail of these special fares customers must be quick and visit the Ryanair.com website to book their flights before midnight, Wednesday, September 2, for travel in Sept & Oct”.