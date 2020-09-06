THE head of the Central Court will allow German business woman Corinna Larsen to testify from the Spanish embassy in London he has announced.

Larsen has been called into legal proceedings regarding her communications with former chief of police Jose Manuel Villarejo.

In January, Villarejo was accused of working for the bank BBVA to spy on executives.

The court date comes as Larsen’s alleged ex-lover, King Juan Carlos, is in exile amid his own financial scandal also involving Larsen.

Reportedly, king Juan Carlos transferred his mistress 65 million euros in a bid to distribute a multi-million euro bribe from Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah. However, the emeritus king of Spain claims the conspicuous chunk of cash was ‘a gift’.

Larsen will testify about audio recordings of her dealings with Villarejo, which her lawyers say are irrelevant to the case as she is not a public official and Villarejo had retired at the time of the discussion.

Larsen claims she has suffered a brutal campaign of harassment by the Spanish intelligence since ending her relationship with the ex-monarch.

Scheduled for September 28 at 10 am, Larsen’s statement will be given in a video conference at the Spanish embassy.

Judge Manuel Garcia Castellon may travel from Spain to London to witness the statement. However, this is dependent on whether the two week quarantine restriction is lifted in the next three weeks.