QUEEN Letizia has shown her support for the Spanish high street during the pandemic by donning a pair of €20 trousers from Mango.

Across the world people are tightening their belt as COVID-19 brings uncertainty to the economy – but the Queen proves that it is possible to dress stylishly on a budget.

The royal beauty, 48, wore a pair of ankle-length grey trousers from the Spanish brand, while visiting Madrid’s Foundation Against Drug Addiction this week.

The mother-of-two selected the checked trousers, now on sale for €20.79 from €25.99, while making an appearance alongside King and their two daughters.

It’s not the first time that the royal has worn the smart trousers having previously opted for the grey checked pair just a few weeks ago while making an appearance in the Somao town in Pravia, Asturias to present the 2020 Princess of Asturias Exemplary Town of Asturias Award.

In fact beady eyed-fashion followers will notice this is the fifth time she’s worn the trousers.

She first wore them in September 2017, with a white pussy-bow blouse and black court heels, and again in both November 2018, and August 2019.

Most recently the Queen styled the trousers with the weather-appropriate outfit of a Burberry trench coat, Hugo Boss cashmere sweater and chic lace-up boots from Uterque.

Just like Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia is a big fan of recycling her favourite pieces and everything she wears is quick to sell out.

So if the Queen rules slim-fit cigarette-style trousers are in fashion for the foreseeable, who are we to argue?