A JUDGE has ordered the much-loved architect Norman Foster to testify as a witness in a multi-million euro embezzlement case in Spain.

If Foster refuses he will face arrest, say officials.

Judge José de la Mata from Spain’s highest criminal court, Audencia Nacional, ordered authorities to locate Foster in Switzerland.

Although not involved in the alleged wrongdoing, Foster is a required witness to the case.

On trial are eight business people involved in a €80 million development plan for a new judicial centre in Madrid, which was never built.

Foster was first contacted by judges in January and given the opportunity to testify via video call from Britain.

But UK authorities told the Spanish judge that the architect was actually living in Switzerland.

Foster is one of Britain’s best architects and creator of The Gherkin and Millenium Bridge.

But the architect found love overseas and is married to a Spanish publisher and art curator Elena Ochoa Foster.

In June, Foster considered the tiny village Alcudia de Monteagud, Almeria, for his latest project.