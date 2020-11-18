GEORGINA Rodriguez has taken yoga to the high seas.

Posing in blue athletic wear, the 26-year-old model proved boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, isn’t the only one with sporting skills as she showed off her ability to perform the splits.

She captioned the Instagram snap: ‘Entre el mar y el cielo’, meaning ‘between the sea and the sky’.

In the snaps, shared both to her Instagram page and her stories, she showed off the stunning ocean views behind her as she stretched out on the front of the yacht’s deck.

Georgina has also recently shared an adorable throwback snap of Cristiano and their daughter Alana Martina in celebration of the tot’s third birthday.

In the pictures the footballer was seen holding tiny Alana Martina as a baby.

Cristiano also three other children, twins Eva and Mateo, three – who were born via surrogacy in the United States – and eldest child Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 10, whose maternity is a mystery.

The birthday celebrations come as soon after Cristiano tested positive for COVID-19.

Last month, Portugal manager Santos provided an update on Ronaldo ahead of the UEFA Nations League tie, after he tested positive for Covid-19.

‘No team can be better without the best player in the world but this team has already demonstrated that collectively it has the capacity to tackle the situation,’ he said.

‘He is managing the situation very well. He is in the room, saying he wants to play, he talks to us from upstairs [from his balcony].

‘He is completely asymptomatic, he is OK, without any symptoms, he doesn’t even know what happened to him.’