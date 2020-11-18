SPAIN registered 351 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday.

It is a step down from the 435 recorded yesterday, which was the highest daily death count of the second wave.

Over the past seven days, the country has seen 1,346 people lose their lives to the disease.

In terms of cases, there have been 15,318 detected in the past 24 hours, up from the 13,159 recorded on Tuesday.

Of the more than 15,000 detected, some 7,090 have come from tests performed in the past 24 hours.

In a good sign, the cumulative incidence rate has dropped to 452.57 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (down from 465.86 on Tuesday).

However despite the infections stabilising, the pressure on hospitals is not abating.

Nationally, there are currently 32.04% of intensive care beds being taken up by coronavirus patients.