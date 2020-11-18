SPAIN’S biggest brewer, Mahou San Miguel, is to pump in €20 million to keep bar terraces as warm and comfortable as possible this winter.

Indoor capacity restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have forced drinkers outdoors but they now face chillier nights as the winter draws in.

Mahou San Miguel’s general manager, Peio Arbeloa, said:

“ We have been planning this measure since May as we knew that the arrival of cold temperatures would be a turning point for bars and restaurants.”

“We know there is a real need for businesses to get this help, especially as they cannot pay for it themselves.”

The company plans to hand out 22,000 heaters in addition to 42,000 umbrellas and over 136,000 units of terrace furniture.

Mahou San Miguel will also provide 29,000 sanitation kits to reassure customers that socialisation under distancing rules is safe.

“We are fully focused on understanding what the hospitality sector wants and protect this economic pillar of the Spanish economy,” Peio Arbeloa added.