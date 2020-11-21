A BRITISH couple are offering potential buyers the chance to purchase tickets for their €400,000 home complete with a swimming pool – for less than €3.

Gina and Wayne Ironside have lived in the luxury pad worth nearly half a million for seven years but have decided to make the decision to move from Tenerife to be closer to family in the UK.

The pair are selling their pad on the website Prizevillas, where potential buyers can purchase a ticket for just €2.80.

The family are selling 23,0000 tickets to raise the sum of €440,000 – just a little over the estimated asking price if it was sold on the open market.

Once all the tickets are sold one lucky winner will be chosen at random and given the keys the incredible home that boasts three bedroom, stunning hillside views and a jacuzzi.

Set in the picturesqu Adeje area of Tenefife, the villa has three double bedrooms on the first floor with two having en-suite bathrooms and each with their own private balconies.

Downstairs there is another double bedroom and a large study, playroom or store room.

Additional features include a high spec kitchen, living room and spacious gardens complete with a terrace and a communal pool.













Owner Gina said: “We are very proud to soon be offering our beautiful, large corner plot, semi-detached villa. We are relocating back to the U.K as our son is attending college there, but after living here for seven happy years we will be looking to buy a smaller holiday home in Tenerife so that we can continue to visit this beautiful island as much as possible.

“Our villa is an ideal family home and is perfect for comfortable family living, but it would also make a fabulous holiday home for those not wishing to relocate.

“All the fees and taxes that apply to the transfer of the property will be covered by myself and the transfer will be overseen by an established and reputable agent here in Tenerife. I wish you all the best of luck.”

How to enter

Simply visit the website at www.prizevillas.com to play.

