A normally-bustling Benidorm street will get a major revamp while businesses are closed and the mainly-British tourists are not around.

Calle Mallorca in the Rincon de Loix area, which is full of bars, hotels, and clubs will get €1 million spent on it, according to Benidorm council.

The investment will go on a 300 metre stretch between Calle Ibiza and Avenida del Mediterraneo.

Benidorm’s works councillor, Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate said:

“We want to start the work in early 2021 and get most of it done or even finished before the British tourists return and businesses reopen.”

The extensive refurb will see water company, Hidraqua, renew all of the water and drainage networks below the street.

The pedestrianised section between Calles Ibiza and Gerona will be paved with different colours, which de Zarate promised would be ‘very striking’.

Palm trees that were chopped down due to disease will be replaced.

All of the street lights will be changed to energy-efficient LED systems.