MALAGA city dwellers can discover the Malaga mountains without breaking perimetre controls.

Considered the green lung of Malaga, the Montes de Malaga, a protected Natural Park since 1989 covers almost 5,000 hectares, 96% of which belong to the capital of Malaga.

This means that 96% of the Malaga Mountains can be visited without breaking the perimeter limitation imposed by the Junta to stop the spread of the pandemic between towns.

MONTES DE MALAGA: A protected Natural Park since 1989, covers almost 5,000 hectares,

The Montes de Malaga, at Pico Reina, has a maximum altitude of 1,032 metres above sea level and has an enormous arboreal vegetation, formed mainly by pine groves, holm oak and cork trees in its high areas.

Amongst the wildlife that can be found in the area, there are wild boars, badgers, foxes, polecats, weasels, beech martens, rabbits, wildcats and squirrels.

From the viewpoints birds of prey like the booted eagle, the short-toed eagle, buzzards and goshawks, can be observed.

It is also a hot spot for hydrological resources due to its close proximity to the Guadalmedina river basin.

The Olive Press has checked out the following three hiking paths:

1. Mirador del Cochino – Mirador Vazquez Sell

Hiking route between the viewpoints of El Cochino and Vazquez Sell.

This route is relatively short, just over six kilometres and of low difficulty.

This hiking trail starts from Mirador del Cochino, which you can get to by taking the A-7000 road (at kilometre 547) from the city of Malaga.

The path takes you on a round trip to the Mirador Vazquez Sell and back.

Start the flat, easy hike by following the path marked ‘El Cerrado’, and keep an eye out for the rare birds of prey that can be seen during spring and autumn seasons.

2. Torrijos – Chinchilla

This trail starts and ends at Lagar de Torrijos, the route is 8km and of medium-low difficulty.

Start the route by heading north towards Carretera de Los Montes, until you reach a small pathway with a stream just to the left of it.

You will cross that stream, make a left at Arroyo El Mirlo and continue your way around back to El Lagar de Torrijos.

MONTES DE MALAGA: Has an enormous arboreal vegetation, formed mainly by pine groves, holm oak and cork trees in its high areas.

At present, the Lagar de Torrijos, built in 1843, is an ecomuseum, home to all kinds of antique instruments that were used to make sweet Malaga wine, bread and the area’s popular extra virgin olive oil and surrounded by the dense pine forest that characterises these mountains.

3. Molino del viento (Windmill Route)

The Windmill Route is perfect for beginners, at just three kilometres it is the shortest of the three routes and also the easiest.

The round trip hike starts at El Viento. To get there, you’ll need to first pass Fuente de la Reina and Venta de El Leon on your right.

Keep walking one kilometre and you’ll see a path that leads to Pico de El Viento, the second-highest mountain top in the Mountains of Malaga, with an altitude of 1,029 metres.

One of the most attractive things about this trail is the variety of fauna and flora. Look for blue jays, robins, blue tits, as well as chestnut, walnut, wicker, rose, honeysuckle, hawthorn and gall oak trees.

For those who live in Malaga city, the Montes de Malaga offers an ideal place to combine the mountains with the coast, a place to escape to without breaking perimeter controls.