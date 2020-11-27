NEARLY £120,000 in money laundered cash will be handed over to the Gibraltar Government.

It follows an RGP investigation into the illegal profits made by jailed drug dealer Anthony Casey, 46.

Casey was arrested in March 2018 by Drug Squad officers after drugs with a value of £11,600 were found at his home.

The haul included 154g of cocaine, a gram of amphetamine, 459g of hashish and 1.8g of weed.

Casey had a gun with ammunition which was added to the list of charges.

Cash in pounds, euros and dollars to the combined value of £16,000 was found at his home.

Casey pleaded guilty to three drug dealing charges and was jailed for four years in July 2018.

That is when the Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MLIU) started an investigation.

Today a local judge valued his total profits from drug dealing to be £117,000 and had them seized.

“The MLIU will continue to carry out its role as part of the Government of Gibraltar’s wider strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and the Countering of Terrorist Financing.

“As such it will pursue those persons benefiting from criminal conduct of any kind with the view of confiscating their ill-gotten gains.

“The assets confiscated are transferred to the Government of Gibraltar and are not retained by the Royal Gibraltar Police.”

This case follows criticism of the government’s handling of money laundering cases by anti-corruption watchdog Moneyval last February.