ANDALUCIA’S coronavirus incidence rate continued to drop Friday as it reached 228 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The important figure has been reduced by 20 points in two weeks and is now firmly below the 250 barrier, considered a ‘very high risk’ category by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Junta, 1,312 cases were detected in the region Friday, 69 fewer than the day before and 772 fewer than the same day last week.

Cadiz province counted the most new infections with 251, followed by Sevilla with 221, Malaga 210, Jaen 149, Granada 134, Huelva 123, Cordoba 117 and Almeria 110.

Meanwhile there were 40 coronavirus-related deaths across Andalucia in the past 24 hours, 29 fewer than Thursday and 21 fewer than Friday last week.

Sevilla province counted the most deaths with 13, followed by Granada with seven, Jaen six, Malaga five, Cadiz four, Cordoba three and Almeria two. Huelva did not see any deaths over the same period.

In the region’s hospitals, the number of coronavirus patients fell for the third day in a row.

There are now 103 fewer COVID patients, lowering the total to 1,821, of which 381 are in intensive care units (seven fewer than the day before).