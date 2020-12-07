LETIZIA of Spain has proven why she remains the queen of style as she stepped out for royal duties just days after her husband’s negative COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 48-year-old former journalist wrapped up warm in a sophisticated grey coat and sky high heels as she joined the FundeuRAE at the Royal Academy of the Language in Madrid.

Mum-of-two Letizia waved to crowds outside the event in the Spanish capital.

Letizia chose to wear her glossy brunette locks in smart updo and kept her make-up relatively natural, with a dusting of brown eye shadow for the occasion.

She teamed the stylish Hugo Boss suit with a tailored Nina Ricci coat and chose to accessories with patent heels and simple gold earrings.

The Queen of Spain also wore a mask throughout the event, which took place just a few days after her husband returned to public duties after his COVID-19 acre.

King Felipe VI, 52, had to cancel all his official duties when it was revealed he had been in contact with someone who had contracted coronavirus.

He self-isolated for 10 days and returned to work after receiving a negative diagnosis.