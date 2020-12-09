FOUR lions have tested positive for coronavirus at Barcelona Zoo.

Zala, Nima and Run Run, all females, and male Kiumbe underwent a COVID-19 test after displaying mild symptoms.

Two staff members also tested positive for the virus and an investigation is now under way to establish the infection spread.

Zoo officials said the risk of the virus spreading to visitors or other animals was low since know one gets ‘close enough’ to the pack.

The animals are now mostly back to full health, other than minor coughing and sneezing, and are being treated with anti-inflammatory drugs and monitored closely.

“The lions were given veterinary care for their mild clinical condition – similar to a very mild flu condition – and [they] responded well,” the zoo said in a statement.