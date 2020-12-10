A BRITISH man has been arrested for the third time in three years for running an indoor Costa Blanca marijuana farm.

The Guardia Civil in Jijona said that the 36-year-old operated out of a villa in Aigues and his last arrest was just five months ago.

An appearance before a San Vicente del Raspeig court saw the Brit remanded into prison custody.

He has been charged with crimes against public health, belonging to a criminal group, and for the illegal use of electricity.

304 marijuana plants were seized from the villa basement, with some of the crop ready to be harvested.

Agents said that plans were afoot for a large expansion of the indoor farm with extra equipment set to be installed.

The Guardia raided the property after learning of the possible existence of the plantation along with a check revealing that the British resident had a criminal record.

His last arrest was in July by Guardia agents in El Campello for identical crimes.

The previous operation saw 67 grams of marijuana seeds seized along with €11,275 in a cardboard box and a car.

El Campello and Jijona Guardia units joined forces to get access to the Brit’s Aigues villa.

Besides seizing the marijuana plants, agents also impounded a car and a van.

The investigation is still active as four other people have been identified as being involved in the Aigues farm.

In a separate operation, agents are trying to locate a 43-year-old Croatian man for using a rented luxury villa in Villajoyosa for growing marijuana.

He never actually lived there but agents spotted a steady stream of people entering and exiting property to maintain the illegal basement farm.

Over 1,000 plants were seized in a raid along with 94 transformers, 96 light bulbs, and 29 fans.

The cultivation was described by the Guardia as ‘impressive’ who are searching for the Croatian national who signed the villa lease ten months ago.