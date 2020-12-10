REAL estate agent Briteman Properties will host a Papa Noel charity event on Friday December 11 in Calahonda to raise money to buy presents for children, helping out those families currently struggling economically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s nothing worse than waking up on Christmas Day and not having a present,” Brian David from Briteman Properties told The Olive Press.

“This is just a nice little way to give something back to the children.”

The fundraiser will be held at 1:30pm in the Bridges Bar, Riviera del Sol, and include live music, musical bingo, an auction, and a raffle with a prize of dinner for two up and down the costa.

FUNDRAISER: The money will go towards buying presents for kids

Brian, who has been involved in plenty of charity work in the last decade and was President of the Calahonda Lions Club for seven years, hopes to raise €2000 on the day and to see a good turnout from the local community.

Santa Claus will give out the presents purchased with the donation funds on December 19 at a free buffet for all the family in Hardys Bar, Calypso.

FAMILY: The buffet will be a day for all the family

“There will also be biscuits and toys for the kids and a colouring competition,” added Brian.

To book your table at the fundraiser tomorrow, call 603 10 10 88.