NEW COVID-19 cases in the Valencian Community have fallen by over 50% on a weekly basis.

Latest figures released last night(December 9) by the regional health ministry also show that fears that local hospitals could be overcrowded with coronavirus patients appear to be receding.

The update takes into account two days of reporting because of the extended Bank Holiday weekend and is the first update since Monday.

The Valencian Community as a whole reported 1,527 new infections compared to 3,234 over the equivalent two days last week.

The bulk of new cases continues to be in Valencia Province with 950 infections.

Alicante Province declared 411 new cases as opposed to a total of 938 on December 1 and 2.

Hospitalisation rates are continuing to go down in Alicante Province, with 326 people, which is a drop of 72 since the start of December.

The number of patients treated in ICUs mirrors that reduction with 95 people getting specialist care as opposed to 79 over a week ago.

86 positives have been detected in nursing homes in the Valencian Community with 26 of those in Alicante Province.

45 outbreaks were reported across the Valencian Community and nine of them were in Alicante Province.

The new outbreaks are all down to socialising with the biggest flare-up in Denia, with 18 cases.

Other areas declaring outbreaks were Benidorm(two), Elche(two), Crevillente, Aspe, Pilar de la Horadada, and L’Alfas del Pi.