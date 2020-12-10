THE businessman that purchased the Baviera Golf Resort in Caleta de Velez and saved it from certain closure has died.

Carlos Charters, 75, along with his company CitiTravel DMC, that he owned with his Danish wife Karen Jessen, purchased the popular resort in July last year.

The announcement was made via Sur de Malaga and as yet, details of his death have not been announced.

The much loved entrepreneur leaves behind his wife Karen and three children.

Charters was born in Lisbon, Portugal in 1955 and moved to the Costa del Sol in 1974, finding a job in the Alay Hotel in Benalmadena.

It was during this time he met Karen and formed CitiTravel, a tour company that specialises in business trips, conferences and incentive groups across Spain and Portugal.

Charters and CitiTravel purchased Baviera Golf last year after its previous owner, Grupo Vera SL fell into liquidation in 2017.

The resort, popular with expats, managed to stay open for two years during the crisis however many workers were laid off in an effort to recoup costs.

CitiTravel’s purchase of the resort most certainly saved the club from closing for good, and Charters and Jesson’s hard work has pulled Baviera out of the red and transformed it back into one of the Costa’s most popular resorts.

Axarquia is currently under a black cloud as news emerged yesterday of the death of Councillor Adela Ruiz Martin of COVID-19.

The second deputy mayor spent several weeks in the ICU before succumbing to the virus.

Tributes: Second deputy Mayor of Competa Adela Ruiz Martin passed away from COVID-19 aged 60

Tributes rolled in from friends and colleagues of the popular councilwoman, and three days of official mourning have been announced in her home town of Competa.