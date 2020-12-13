YOU might already be in a home you love, and would love to realise its potential further.

We help clients like you with our construction services..

At Found Valencia we put all the pieces together for you. We specialise in coordinating projects from apartment refurbishments to bespoke house builds.

We organise architects, builders, tradesmen. And we personally project manage your build or renovation project to an impeccable standard.

No surprises on timelines or budgets!

Nàquera restoration project

One of the biggest projects the Found Valencia team has been involved in over the last few years is a complete restoration of a mansion in Nàquera.

Not all of our projects are on this scale, but the project provides an example of the work we can carry out on behalf of our clients.

RESTORATION: Large number of unexpected surprises

The property had handsome features, but as we began peeling back the layers a number of unexpected surprises made themselves known.

The downpipes were located behind the original walls and ceilings, creating problems with damp.

That meant we had to repipe and rewire the whole house, and it’s a big property.

The façade was covered in thousands of hairline cracks that proved to be a challenge. The windows and shutters had dried out, and there was a serious woodworm problem on the main staircase.

Our team also rebuilt the stone work.

How we can help you?

We help our clients with the following construction projects:

Garden and landscaping

Flooring

Period building restorations

Kitchen renovations

Bathrooms

And much more!

More details are available on our website at https://foundvalenciaconstruction.com.

We would love to help you with your construction project. Contact us to discuss your property needs. We’d be delighted to chat with you!

Contact email: conor@foundvalencia.com

Phone: +34 963447 774

www.foundvalencia.com