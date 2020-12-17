FAMED for playing host to the stars, the Formentor hotel in the Mallorcan town of Pollenca will now become a Four Seasons after a €165 million change of ownership.

Grace Kelly, the Dalai Lama, Charlie Chaplin, John Wayne, Winston Churchill, and Mijail Gorbachov are just a handful of celebrities on the hotel’s star-studded clientele list.

Meanwhile, the silver screen star Jane Birkin said the Formentor was ‘perhaps the chicest place that I’ve never been to’— a big compliment from the namesake of Hermes’ eternally on trend Birkin bag.

After opening way back in 1929, the hotel has effortlessly maintained its highbrow appeal.

Just recently, King Felipe and Queen Letizia walked through the Eden-esque hotel grounds with their daughters Leonor and Sofia.

From launching a literature prize that acclaimed Samuel Beckett and Jorge Luis Borges, to running a classical music festival starring the notable conductor Daniel Barenboim, the Formentor has evolved beyond just a stylish place to stay over its 90-year history.

As the Four Seasons and Emin Capital investors gear up to take over the historic hot spot, regulars can only hope the same timeless glamour remains.